Centenarians have unique gut bacteria that enables them to live to a ripe old age, according to new research. Scientists in Japan say this unique gut makeup fuels bile acids that protect against disease. The discovery could lead to yogurts and other probiotic foods that increase longevity. “In people over the age of 100, an enrichment in a distinct set of gut microbes generate unique bile acids,” says lead author Professor Kenya Honda of Keio University in a statement per South West News Service. “They might inhibit the growth of pathogens.” The complex fluids are vital in ridding the body of fat and waste. They also control cholesterol. “The community of microbes in our gut changes as we age,” Prof. Honda adds.

Fighting off superbugs that shorten lives

In healthy individuals, the trillions of microbes that live in our intestines become increasingly distinctive. “Centenarians are less susceptible to age-related chronic diseases and infection than are elderly individuals below the age of 100,” the microbiologist explains. “It is thought the composition of their gut microbiota may be associated with extreme longevity, but the mechanisms have been unclear.” In particular, they have specific strains of an organism known as Odoribacteraceae. It makes bile acids that act as antimicrobials against a range of illnesses, the study finds. Experiments in mice showed they even destroyed hospital superbugs like Clostridioides difficile and Enterococcus faecium. They can cause severe diarrhea, especially in vulnerable people taking antibiotics.

