Key Russian missiles ‘damaged en route to China’

ASIA TIMES

China is missing key missiles that formed a key part of its strategy to pressure Taiwan. The missiles themselves form a part of the S-400 air-defense system China is acquiring from Russia. Unfortunately for China these special missiles were involved in an alleged mishap at sea and Russia did not deliver them. The special missiles – the 40N6 – that launch from the S-400 could potentially close down airspace surrounding Taiwan and keep out US warplanes in case Taiwan needed American support should China launch a major provocation or even an invasion of the island. Unlike other missiles used by the S-400 system, the Russians claim that the 40N6 coupled with radar improvements could successfully block US stealth aircraft such as the F-22 and F-35. Also unlike the other S-400 missiles, the 40N6 has very long range, enough to keep out US fighters from bases in Japan, Okinawa or on US aircraft carriers

READ MORE AT ASIA TIMES

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements