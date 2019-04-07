ASIA TIMES

China is missing key missiles that formed a key part of its strategy to pressure Taiwan. The missiles themselves form a part of the S-400 air-defense system China is acquiring from Russia. Unfortunately for China these special missiles were involved in an alleged mishap at sea and Russia did not deliver them. The special missiles – the 40N6 – that launch from the S-400 could potentially close down airspace surrounding Taiwan and keep out US warplanes in case Taiwan needed American support should China launch a major provocation or even an invasion of the island. Unlike other missiles used by the S-400 system, the Russians claim that the 40N6 coupled with radar improvements could successfully block US stealth aircraft such as the F-22 and F-35. Also unlike the other S-400 missiles, the 40N6 has very long range, enough to keep out US fighters from bases in Japan, Okinawa or on US aircraft carriers

