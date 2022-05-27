THE SUN:

KEVIN Spacey has today been charged with a string of sex assault offences against three men.

The development comes after a probe was launched by the Met Police in 2017.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one other sex offence and is due to appear in court.

All the counts were allegedly carried out between 2005 and 2013 on men who are now aged in their 30s and 40s.

Four of the charges were said to have taken place in London and one was in Gloucestershire.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

