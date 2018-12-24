USA TODAY:

Kevin Spacey is breaking his silence with a bizarre video, and he seemed to time its release to right when news broke that he will face a felony charge tied to a sexual assault allegation.

Spacey posted a video on YouTube Monday, titled “Let Me Be Frank,” which appeared to criticize the #MeToo movement in a “House of Cards”-inspired monologue as his former character Frank Underwood.

“Conclusions can be so deceiving,” he says in the video. “Miss me?”

Spacey will face a criminal charge for an alleged assault that took place in July 2016, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office told USA TODAY in a statement. The actor will be arraigned Jan. 7 at Nantucket District Court.

According to The Boston Globe, which first reported the charge, the incident involved the teenage son of Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV news anchor. Unruh said in a press conference in November 2017 that the Oscar-winning actor was inappropriate with her son, who was 18 at the time, at a Nantucket bar in July 2016 .