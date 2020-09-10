Kevin Spacey on Wednesday was sued by two men who say the actor sexually assaulted them in the 1980s when they were 14 years old.

The first plaintiff is Anthony Rapp, who previously said Spacey “tried to seduce” him decades ago when he was a 14-year-old actor appearing on Broadway. Rapp claimed that a then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to a party at the older actor’s apartment in 1986, placed him on his bed, climbed on top of him and made a sexual advance before the younger actor was able to “squirm” away.

The second plaintiff is identified only as C.D., who says he met Spacey in 1981 as a student in Spacey’s acting class when he was 12 years old. According to the complaint, obtained by TheWrap, the two met again when C.D. was 14, at which point Spacey invited him to his apartment where C.D. says he performed anal and oral sex on Spacey.

