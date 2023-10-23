Kevin McCarthy warns of potential terrorist ‘sleeper cells’ in the US

Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has warned there may be terrorist sleeper cells hiding in the US and waiting for the order to strike during the unprecedented illegal immigration at the southern border.

“If you simply look at what’s the chaos right now, a wide-open southern border, I’m concerned about a cell sitting inside America today,” the Republican Congressman told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“We just caught 18 people just last month on the FBI Terror Watch List coming across our border, more than 160 have done it this year,” the former speaker said, citing a recently released Customs and Border Protection report, which showed a total of 169 people on the terror watch list were apprehended over the past 12 months.

He noted that the troubling figures showed there were more terrorists attempting to enter the US via the southern border last year than over the past six fiscal years combined.

“When we’re looking around the Middle East and the uprisings popping up around Europe and others, they could be sleeper cells right now in America.

