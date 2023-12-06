Kevin McCarthy Stepping Down from Congress End of December

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he would resign his House seat at the end of December.

He made his announcement in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday.

The Californian pledged to “serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started.”

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office,” he continued. “The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

McCarthy sits on a large war chest and has been said to harbor ambitions of taking out the eight Republicans who joined Democrats to expel him from the Speaker’s chair in October after only nine months into his dream job.

