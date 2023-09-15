Kevin McCarthy Questions AP Reporter Until She Admits Evidence Exists Against Joe Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) questioned a reporter on Thursday until she admitted evidence exists against President Joe Biden for Republicans to launch an impeachment inquiry into him.

While answering questions in the Capitol Building, Associated Press (AP) reporter Farnoush Amiri asked McCarthy about the argument that no evidence exists to show Joe Biden committed an impeachable offense.

Media outlets have pushed outright disinformation by claiming there is no “direct” evidence to support an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, contradicting immense evidence uncovered by House Republicans.

