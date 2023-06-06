Breitbart

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Monday a Senate Republican package to provide additional Ukraine aid in supplemental spending is not “going anywhere” in the House. McCarthy signaled to Punchbowl News that any additional aid for Ukraine’s protracted conflict with Russia would have to come from the annual appropriations process as part of the Pentagon’s $866 billion in discretionary spending, which was agreed to in the debt ceiling deal, otherwise known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act. “I’m not going to pre-judge what some of them [in the Senate] do, but if they think they’re writing a supplemental because they want to go around an agreement we just made, it’s not going anywhere,” McCarthy said. The speaker said that the appropriations process would allow lawmakers to decide to what degree the United States should grant aid to Ukraine. “You first have to show, what do you need money for? We’ve got an approps process. We’re just going to work through an approps process. They’re not going to circumvent what we’re doing here,” he continued. The United States has already appropriated more than $113 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine. The Fiscal Responsibility Act set a $866 billion spending cap, which enraged many hawkish Senate Republicans such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Graham and other hawkish Senate Republicans last week met in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) office to figure out a way around the defense spending caps. Subsequently, McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agreed to consider additional spending requests for defense and non-defense spending.

