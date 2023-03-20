House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is “abusing his office” by going after former President Donald Trump, while Democrats, including Bragg, are allowing crime to run rampant.

“Alvin Bragg is abusing his office to target President Trump while he’s reduced a majority of felonies, including violent crimes, to misdemeanors. He has different rules for political opponents,” McCarthy said on Twitter following Trump saying on his Truth Social that he believes he will be arrested this coming week after “illegal leaks.”

“Republicans stopped the radical DC crime law, and we will investigate any use of federal funds that are used to facilitate the perversion of justice by Soros-backed DA’s across the country,” McCarthy also noted. He was referring to Congress passing a disapproval resolution that ultimately killed the Washington, DC, soft-on-crime criminal code revision legislation.

This comes after Trump said on Saturday that he would be arrested due to “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office regarding their investigation into Trump’s alleged role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. He also called for his supporters to protest in light of the news.

