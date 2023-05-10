House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday canceled Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s antisemitic event at the U.S. Capitol scheduled for Wednesday and will host a “bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship” in its place.

Tlaib planned a Wednesday event at the Capitol Visitor Center to mourn Israel’s founding. The event was to celebrate the “Nakba,” which is a Palestinian term for the creation of Israel that loosely translates as “catastrophe,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

As the Washington Free Beacon detailed:

Tlaib was scheduled to headline the anti-Israel event with several organizations that support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, an anti-Semitic effort to wage economic war on Israel. They include Jewish Voice for Peace, a “radical anti-Israel activist group” that pushes the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and has come under fire for glorifying Palestinian terrorism. Other organizers include Emgage Action, another BDS supporter that claims Israel is an “apartheid state,” and Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, an advocacy group that claims Jewish money is infecting politics.



The invitation for Wednesday’s event accuses “Zionist militias” of violently expelling Palestinians from the region when Israel was created in 1948, and maintains that Israel continues to brutalize Palestinians.



“May 15th marks 75 years since the beginning of the Nakba, which means ‘catastrophe,’” the invitation reads. “Seventy-five years ago, Zionist militias and the new Israeli military violently expelled approximately three-quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and homeland in what became the state of Israel.”

However, McCarthy intervened on Tuesday and blocked Tlaib from hosting the event, replacing it with his own pro-Israel discussion.

