Breitbart

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, hoping to become the next Speaker of the House, called for the resignation of President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, declaring him a threat to the nation’s sovereignty. If Mayorkas resists, McCarthy threatened House Republicans will consider impeachment proceedings against him. McCarthy made the announcement during a press conference along the United States-Mexico border, where he noted that under Mayorkas’s leadership, the U.S. has seen “the greatest wave of illegal immigration in recorded history, with an estimated 5.5 million border encounters since Biden took office in February 2021. “Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas’s dereliction of duty,” McCarthy said. “This is why, today, I am calling on the Secretary to resign. He cannot and must not remain in that position.” “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure will determine whether we can begin [an] impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy continued.

Watch the full press conference here:

McCarthy vowed that House Republicans will hold hearings into Mayorkas’s actions as DHS chief at the southern border to ensure that House Democrats are unable to avoid visiting the region. “We will hold our hearings at the border so the Democrats can no longer hide from the crisis they have created,” McCarthy said.

