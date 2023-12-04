Ketamine use causes same brain changes as schizophrenia in warning to US clinics doling out ‘special K’

Taking ketamine over a prolonged period could have the same effect on the brain as schizophrenia, according to one of the first long-term studies of its effect on the brain.

Researchers in New York City tested ketamine – an anesthetic that causes hallucinations – in mice over the course of 10 days.

They found that repeated exposure to the drug structurally rewired parts of the brain that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that supports memory, mood, sleep, learning, concentration, and movement.

These changes were similar to those seen in mental health conditions like schizophrenia, the researchers said, as they warned clinics against using the drug in an ‘untargeted’ way.

Targeted treatments would be aimed at addressing certain areas of the brain that produce dopamine, including the midbrain and the hypothalamus.

READ MORE