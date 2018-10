NYPOST

Human rights advocate Kerry Kennedy, who is leading the controversial mass bail-out of Rikers Island prisoners, collects a boatload of cash as the leader of the non-profit named for her slain father. Kennedy, 59, who has had her own brush with the law, raked in $352,298 in total compensation in 2016 as president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights foundation, including a $70,000 “bonus,” according to the latest tax filings for the non-profit.

