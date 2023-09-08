Kerry: Climate Activist ‘Militancy Will Grow’ if We Don’t Act, ‘I Admire’ Civil Disobedience, But It Doesn’t Work

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “First Move,” Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry reacted to groups like Just Stop Oil blocking traffic or vandalizing artwork by stating, “that militancy will grow if people in positions of responsibility do not take action. But I would also say that you’re not going to help win any converts by destroying a great work of art or making it very difficult for people to get to work, and so forth.” And “I admire people who are willing to put themselves on the line, even in civil disobedience. But you understand that when you are civilly disobedient, there are consequences. And that’s part of making the point you want to make. I think, right now, we need people to be moving the political process as constructively as possible.”

Host Julia Chatterley asked, “Can I ask your views on direct action? Just Stop Oil comes to mind. These are the guys that, at the National Gallery in the U.K., they threw soup on Van Gogh’s sunflowers. They’re clearly a passionate — they’re [stopping traffic] around the world. They’re, in many ways, fighting the cause you are, to protect the planet. They’re just going about it in a sort of disruptive way. Advice for them, thoughts on them?”

Kerry responded, “Well, I understand people who feel very, very deeply that they need to demonstrate or that they’re fed up with promises that aren’t fulfilled. And there’s certainly a growing militancy in the world. And that militancy will grow if people in positions of responsibility do not take action. But I would also say that you’re not going to help win any converts by destroying a great work of art or making it very difficult for people to get to work, and so forth. I think how you select what you do and what you do is always quite critical, and I say that as somebody who demonstrated and who was involved in protests. I respect that right. I admire people who are willing to put themselves on the line, even in civil disobedience. But you understand that when you are civilly disobedient, there are consequences. And that’s part of making the point you want to make. I think, right now, we need people to be moving the political process as constructively as possible.”

