“I am giving you free advice that those of you who are hoarding dollars you shortly might go into losses. You better do what you must do because this market is going to be different in a couple of weeks.”

It is no secret that the US Dollar is becoming less and less valuable by the day, losing its purchasing power at a rapid scale; and with the clear divide that has been created between the East and Western world due to the Russia-Ukraine war, many nations are growing sick and tired of the dollar and are now looking to dump it before it depreciates in value some more.

Now the President of Kenya is urging citizens and national investors to begin releasing their holdings of US dollars for the time being.

Last week President William Ruto says that wealthy investors in the country will incur losses if they are holding onto a lot of dollars because his administration launched measures that will ensure that demand for foreign currency will lessen in the weeks to follow, as reported by Africa outlet Digital Citizen.

‘President Ruto noted that one of these measures involved the State finalizing on an arrangement that will allow oil importers to purchase the commodity using shillings instead of dollars,’ the outlet explained. Gas imports account for 30% of the country’s yearly import bill.

