The Federalist:

Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered state surveillance of any in-person church services conducted in Kentucky over Easter weekend, and mandatory quarantines for any who attend.

Kentucky State Police will record the license plate numbers of cars in church parking lots for in-person services and turn the owners’ names over to local health departments, which will issue 14-day quarantine orders, according to an April 10 press release from the governor’s office.

It’s not clear how health departments will ensure whether the people at the services are the same as those whose names are on the car registration. Perhaps the police will record car occupants’ names when they issue criminal misdemeanor citations that the governor’s office says worshippers will receive for violating the governor’s state of emergency order issued several weeks ago.

“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said, according to the release.

Read more at The Federalist