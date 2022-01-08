NEW YORK POST:

A Kentucky teacher who was filmed during a ferocious altercation with a 16-year-old student has been fired.

William Bennett, a one-time science teacher at Marion C. Moore School in Louisville was axed after an investigation by Jefferson County Public Schools found he had “escalated the situation” and made “inappropriate comments,” according to a termination letter obtained by Insider.

Bennett had been assigned to “non-instructional duties” by the county, even since video of the incident went viral in August.

