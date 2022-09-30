Earlier this month, a woman from New Zealand discovered that Kentucky Fried Chicken’s (KFC) famous seasoning contains monosodium glutamate (MSG). She posted her discovery on social media, sparking outrage. She herself claimed to be under the impression that MSG was “banned.”

The New Zealand woman referred to MSG as “salt on crack.” Other social media users responded similarly, roundly denouncing the use of MSG and attributing their “feeling sick” after eating KFC to the controversial flavor enhancer.

MSG is a common savory flavor enhancer. It is found naturally in tomatoes and cheese. It is recognized as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not banned anywhere in Europe.

“Human studies failed to confirm an involvement of MSG in “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome” or other idiosyncratic intolerance.Ronald Walker, John R. Lupien, The Safety Evaluation of Monosodium Glutamate, The Journal of Nutrition, Volume 130, Issue 4, April 2000.

KFC has been open about its use of MSG for several years.

