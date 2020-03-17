Yahoo News:

For 75 years, the Kentucky Derby—the oldest continuing sport event in America—has taken place on the first Saturday in May. But for the first time since World War II, Churchill Downs has been forced to reschedule its tentpole race.

The target date for the rescheduled Derby is September 5, a full four months after it was originally slated to take place. The announcement from Churchill Downs, the venerated racetrack that’s hosted the event for more than a century, comes as Kentucky—and the country as a whole—take drastic measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“While we are always respectful of the time-honored traditions of the Kentucky Derby, our Company’s true legacy is one of resilience, the embracing of change and unshakeable resolve,” Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a statement.

Read more at Yahoo News