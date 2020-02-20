PJ MEDIA

Jane Fonda, visits anti-aircraft gun position near Hanoi, Vietnam, July 1, 1972. (AP Photo)

It’s hard to believe, but May 4, 2020, is the 50th anniversary of the tragic shooting at Kent State University, where Ohio National Guard troops fired on a crowd of students during a massive anti-Vietnam War protest, killing four students and injuring nine. Witnesses, military and law-enforcement experts, historians, and activists are divided on whether the shooting was justified (that’s a discussion for another day), but it appears that Kent State is going all-in on pouring salt in the wounds of America’s Vietnam veterans. In a move that surprised many in the Northeast Ohio area and beyond, Kent State President Todd Diacon announced that actress, activist, and (former?) communist sympathizer Jane Fonda will be one of the speakers at an anniversary commemoration of the shooting on May 3—and she’ll be paid a whopping $83,000 to ostensibly reminisce about her anti-war activism. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican and veteran, is not having it.

READ MORE AT PJ MEDIA