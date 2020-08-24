Fox News:

A police-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday led to hourslong protests that devolved into looting, riots and one officer reportedly being hit in the head with what witnesses described as a brick, according to a video posted on social media.

Graphic video posted by Twitter user @BotchlaUS on Sunday night shows a pair of officers walking around a police car amid a backdrop of fighting and small fires when the officer is seen suddenly collapsing to the ground.

Footage of officer getting knocked out with a brick in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zZYypCgyja — Nick 🚩🏴 (@BotchlaUS) August 24, 2020

Other police officers can be seen trying to help the injured cop as people in the background are heard yelling, “He just got bricked,” and, “F— the police,” the video shows.

“Officer down,” police were heard yelling on the scanner, according to The Journal Times.

