DAILY MAIL:

Former White House aide Cliff Sims on Monday claimed Kellyanne Conway’s leaking about President Donald Trump to reporters was ‘the worst-kept secret in town.’

Sims, in his forthcoming memoir ‘Team of Vipers,’ describes a scene where the White House counselor is texting multiple reporters about her conversations with the president.

‘The fact of the matter is, you can talk to anybody in Washington, D.C., it’s about the worst kept secret in town, really. So, I wrote the truth about that,’ he told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’

The excerpt of his memoir describing Conway’s leaking was published in Vanity Fair last week and Conway told the magazine: ‘The real leakers, past and present, get much more positive press than I do. While it’s rare, I prefer to knife people from the front, so they see it coming.’

Sims argued she didn’t deny the scene he described in his book.

‘I don’t know if there’s anything more front stabbing than putting your name to the story I told there. But ultimately what I noticed in what Kellyanne said there is what’s conspicuously missing is a denial,’ he told ABC News.

Sims, a former aide in the communications office at the White House, was on ‘Good Morning America’ as he kicked off the book tour for his tome ‘Team of Vipers.’

Excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday, have already trickled out. Sims, who worked on Trump’s campaign before joining the White House, pushed back against critics who charged he wasn’t close to the president.