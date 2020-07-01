Yahoo News:

Claudia Conway, the daughter of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, has grown a TikTok following of more than 31,000 followers while making anti-Trump and pro-Black Lives Matter posts.

The 15-year-old told Insider she’s an advocate for social justice and wants to use her platform “to inform people and spread love.”

She said her father — prominent Trump critic George Conway — supports her speaking her mind, but her mother has been apprehensive, asking her to delete her TikTok videos.

Still, Conway called her mother a “badass” and called both her parents the “most well-educated people” she had ever met.

“I believe that ignorance stems from a lack of education and a lack of knowledge, and I believe knowledge is power,” the 15-year-old Conway said. “Even if you have opposite views of me as long as you’re informed and able to see both sides, that’s all that really matters.”

