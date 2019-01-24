THE WEEK:

A new excerpt from former White House communications staffer Cliff Sims’ new memoir emerged in Vanity Fair, and this one focused on a very special member of President Trump’s Team of Vipers: Kellyanne Conway. Sims doesn’t appear to be a fan:

As I watched Kellyanne in operation over our time in the White House, my view of her sharpened. It became hard to look long at her without getting the sense that she was a cartoon villain brought to life. Her agenda — which was her survival over all others, including the president — became more and more transparent. [Cliff Sims, via Vanity Fair]

In the White House, “Kellyanne managed to land a job with no fixed responsibilities” and a huge office, where she could “just dabble in areas that piqued her interest,” Sims writes. And one of those interests was leaking, a fact he learned firsthand while drafting a response on her MacBook to Morning Joecalling her out for being two-faced about Trump:

Kellyanne was sitting at her desk texting away. And since her iMes­sage account was tied to both her phone and her laptop, which she must not have even considered, I could inadvertently see every conversation she was having. Over the course of 20 minutes or so, she was having simultaneous conversations with no fewer than a half­-dozen reporters, most of them from outlets the White House frequently trashed for publishing “fake news.” [Sims, Vanity Fair]