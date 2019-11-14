THE HILL:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway confronted CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on live television Thursday after he played footage of her husband criticizing President Trump and Republicans as part of MSNBC’s coverage of the impeachment hearing the day before.

Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: "I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there." pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE November 14, 2019

Conway accused CNN of “embarrassing” itself by playing the remarks from frequent Trump critic George Conway, suggesting it was only doing so in a bid to drive ratings and make her look bad.

“It’s the same stuff all the time. What you just quoted is said every day by other voices but you wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway,” she said after the clip was aired.

The incident came toward the end of an already contentious segment during which Conway and Blitzer sparred over the impeachment hearing.

Blitzer then told Conway he had a “final question” for her.

“It’s a sensitive question and it’s a political question. It’s a substantive question,” Blizter says. “I don’t want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there. Your husband, George Conway, is a lawyer –”

“What did you just say?” Conway asks. “No, no, no. Did you just say there are issues there? You don’t want to talk about my marriage but –”