This spring, as university graduates across the United States prepare to walk the stage, more than degrees will be handed out. Among the students and faculty of American universities sit spies—agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) —who have spent their years in college funneling research and stolen intellectual property (IP) back to the CCP.

For years, the CCP has executed propaganda and espionage campaigns across the globe. In the United States, one of their methods of impacting the decisions of academic institutions and spying on activities inside the U.S. is through Confucius Institutes.

These institutes are Chinese state-sponsored entities first established in America in 2005 under the guise of promoting Chinese language and culture, support local Chinese teaching internationally, and facilitating cultural exchanges.

In reality, Confucius Institutes are used by the CCP to exploit the open, collaborative nature of American academia and conduct widespread industrial and military espionage inside the United States. Students and employees of these institutes infiltrate university campuses to steal intellectual property, intimidate Chinese dissidents, promote communist propaganda, and funnel information back to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In May 2020, Zhihao Kong, a Chinese student at Purdue University, posted a letter online commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. What followed was a catastrophe. Officers of the Ministry of State Security (MSS), the primary Chinese civilian spy agency, visited his parents in China to pressure him to stop his activist activity in America. Other Chinese students at Purdue began to harass Kong, threatening to report him to the embassy. After his parents were repeatedly visited by MSS officers, Kong was silenced, rescinding his commitment to speak at a forum on the Tiananmen massacre.

