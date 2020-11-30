Proving that love is blind, and sometimes kooky, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan has tied the knot with his dearly beloved — a sex doll he dated for eight months before proposing a year ago.

Clad in a black tux and bow tie, Yuri Tolochko is seen planting a gentle kiss on Margo, who appears a bit stiff in her revealing white gown as she clutches a bouquet of flowers and stares into the distance.

The couple also shared a romantic first dance in front of dozens of guests who attended the traditional ceremony, which was shared on Instagram, the Sun reported.

“It’s happened. To be continued,” the actor and bodybuilder wrote after slipping a ring onto his bride’s finger.

The unconventional couple got engaged in December 2019, when the bald, blue-eyed hunk — who described himself as a “sexy maniac” — popped the question.

Images shared on social media illustrate the couple’s romantic lifestyle, including sunny vacations and bubble baths, captioned with hashtags including #ideal_relationship, #true_love and #happy_wife_happy_life.

More at The New York Post