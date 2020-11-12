Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) on twitter:

‘We have 234 pages of sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury alleging election irregularities from just ONE county in Michigan’

According to voting fraud researcher Matt Braynard, sworn affadavits are the most important support for a legal case challenging votes. Fancy numerical models might show you where to look for fraud, but only the affadavits constitute legal evidence. RELATED: One Man’s Mission to find Voting Fraud in the 2020 Election – or Remove the Taint (Matt Braynard)

Now that news outlets such as Fox are cutting away during her presentations, Kayleigh McEnany has taken to twitter to share some of the evidence they have documented.

Here are a few of the reports McEnany lists from one Michigan county:

EYEWITNESS saw batch of ballots, 60% had SAME signature

EYEWITNESS saw ballot batch scanned 5 times

EYEWITNESS saw 50 ballots fed many times into scanner

EYEWITNESSES say Jan 1, 1900 was recorded in poll book as DOB for many not in book so they could count ballots

EYEWITNESS saw 35 ballots counted even though not connected to voter record

EYEWITNESS saw poll workers marking ballot with no mark for candidates

EYEWITNESSES saw ballots counted with no signature or postmark

VOTER said deceased son was recorded as voting twice

PASSENGERS dropped off more ballots than people in car

GOP challengers forced to stay away while Dems were not

GOP challengers physically pushed from counting tables by officials

DEM challengers gave out packet: “Tactics to Distract GOP Challengers”

More at Kayleigh McEnany(@kayleighmcenany) on twitter