NEW YORK POST:

The father of Kayla Mueller said he’s glad “evil” Islamic State terror leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who kidnapped and raped his daughter, died during a raid carried out by US special forces in Syria.

“I’m glad that evil person is gone,” Carl Mueller said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” that aired Wednesday. “If you were a parent and this man did what he did to Kayla to your child, and then they got him, how would you feel?”

President Trump announced on Sunday that al-Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest and “died like a dog” as American commandos closed in on him during the operation that was named for Kayla Mueller.

Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker from Arizona, was taken captive by ISIS in 2013 after she left a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Aleppo, Syria.

She was held by the terror group for 18 months during which al-Baghdadi tortured and raped her.