The Canadian high school teacher who wears massive Z-cup prosthetic breasts in class has been placed on leave after The Post revealed that she rarely wears them outside of school.

The Halton School District confirmed that Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher Kayla Lemieux was put on paid leave Tuesday.

“While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the (Halton District School Board),” spokesperson Heather Francey told the Toronto Sun.

Lemieux’s suspension comes after Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Halton Region MPPs Natalie Pierre, Stephen Crawford and Effie Triantafilopoulos rebuked the school board for having “abdicated its responsibility by failing to put the interests and safety of students first,” according to the Sun.

One mother named Lynn told the school board Wednesday that “forms of identity and expression presented in the school environment [must] be scrutinized against the child’s safeguarding practices.”

READ MORE