In an interview with Senate Judiciary Committee investigators on Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lit into the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him, calling the litany of uncorroborated claims a”disgrace” that is “doing damage to the country.”

Transcripts documenting Kavanaugh’s at times exasperated responses were released by the Judiciary Committee Wednesday night. Democrats on the committee attended the interview but did not participate.

Kavanaugh was asked specifically about a new claim in a letter received by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., from an anonymous individual apparently in Denver, alleging that Kavanaugh “shoved” someone up against a wall “very aggressively and sexually” during an outing in front of four witnesses. Gardner’s office received the letter Sept. 22.

“We’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend,” Kavanaugh said. “It’s ridiculous. Total Twilight Zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”