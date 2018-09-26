NEW YORK POST:

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied explosive allegations Wednesday that he was present at alcohol-fueled gang rapes while in high school.

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Kavanaugh said in a statement released by the White House. “I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Julie Swetnick, who says she traveled in Kavanaugh’s high school circles, leveled the charges in a sworn statement that her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, filed with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The committee confirmed that it is examining Swetnick’s claims, which are the third set of allegations of sexual misconduct to be leveled against Kavanaugh.

President Trump accused Avenatti, who is also the lawyer for stripper Stormy Daniels, of leveling “false accusations.”

“Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump tweeted.

“He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships — a total low-life!