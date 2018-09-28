THE WASHINGTON POST:

The Republican-led committee voted to recommend the nomination to the full Senate. The Senate holds a crucial procedural vote on Saturday, the first in a series of votes heading toward the GOP goal of confirming President Trump’s pick on Tuesday.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), one of the key holdouts on Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation, announced Friday morning that he would support him after more than eight hours of testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused the nominee of assaulting her.

His statement comes ahead of a key Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday. In a statement, Flake called Ford’s testimony before the committee “compelling,” and Kavanaugh’s response “persuasive.”

“I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty,” Flake said. “What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law.”