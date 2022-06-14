FOX NEWS:

A neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the pro-choice protesters who have marched multiple times a week down their street in the evening have shaken up residents’ homes and disrupted their lives – as they detailed the alleged abuse received by neighbors from protesters, while saying authorities have done little to help them.

The neighbor, who spoke to Fox News Digital on condition of anonymity, said that while there had been intermittent protests before, they picked up after the leak of the draft court opinion that would overturn the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.

The neighbor said that it was overwhelmingly people from outside the area who were organizing the protests, not people from the area – and specified how it was both a regular occurrence, and organized.

“They are people who come from out of the area. They have a staging point in a parking lot fairly nearby,” the source said.

READ MORE