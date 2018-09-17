DAILY MAIL:

A writer who an unnamed woman claims was present when Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly tried to sexually assault her more than three decades ago has denied any knowledge of the incident described in a letter that a Democratic senator is holding over the jurist’s head.

But his own work publicly deconstructing the all-boys Catholic school the two attended in the 1980s will raise eyebrows. Mark Judge has written that Georgetown Preparatory School, in the tony Washington suburn of Bethesda, Maryland, was a viper’s nest of sin where ‘alcoholism was rampant’ and church mores were ignored.

The woman, whose identity Sen. Dianne Feinstein is losely guarding, reportedly claimed in the mysterious letter that a 17-year-old Kavanaugh held her down on a bed in a locked room while he covered her mouth and tried to force himself on her sexually.

Her story – unsubstantiated so far – includes a charge that Kavanaugh and Judge, both of whom had been drinking, turned up the volume of music in the room so her cries of protest couldn’t be heard outside.

In her telling of the story, she managed to escape the room. Judge insists it never happened.

‘It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,’ Judge told The Weekly Standard on Friday.