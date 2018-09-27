NEW YORK POST:

Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday vigorously denied allegations from Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually attacked her when they were both in high school — calling the charge “a national disgrace.”

“Less than two weeks ago, Dr. Ford publicly accused me of committing wrongdoing at an event more than 36 years ago, when we were both in high school,” Kavanaugh angrily told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I denied the allegation immediately, categorically and unequivocally.”

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee noted that others who were supposedly at the party have either denied it or said they don’t recall the gathering.

“The day after the allegation appeared, I told this committee that I wanted a hearing as soon as possible to clear my name,” he said, charging that the allegation was politically motivated and an attempt to torpedo his nomination.

“Shortly after I was nominated, the Democratic Senate leader said he would, quote, oppose me with everything he’s got. A Democratic senator on this committee publicly referred to me as evil. Evil. Think about that word. Another Democratic senator on this committee said, quote, Judge Kavanaugh is your worst nightmare,” he continued.

“Given comments like those, is it any surprise that people have been willing to do anything, to make any physical threat against my family, to send any violent email to my wife, to make any kind of allegation against me and against my friends to blow me up and take me down,” Kavanaugh said.

He also claimed he was targeted by Democrats as payback for Trump’s victory — and revenge for Hillary Clinton’s election loss.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons,” he said.

And he choked up when talking about praying with his wife and daughter one recent night after she urged him to pray for Ford.