NPR:

A former classmate of Christine Blasey Ford tells NPR that she does not know if an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh took place as she first suggested on social media.

“That it happened or not, I have no idea,” Cristina King Miranda told NPR’s Nina Totenberg. “I can’t say that it did or didn’t.”

That’s different from what Miranda wrote Wednesday in a now-deleted Facebook post that stated definitively, “The incident DID happen, many of us heard about it in school.”

Ford alleges that more than 30 years ago, when she and Kavanaugh were teenagers in high school, he sexually assaulted her at a party – holding her down, groping her, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to shout.

He has categorically denied her allegations, which suddenly put Kavanaugh’s nomination on hold, as lawmakers seek answers.

Miranda’s new comments are a significant development in what remains a largely “she said, he said” account of events between Ford and Kavanaugh.

“In my [Facebook] post, I was empowered and I was sure it probably did [happen],” Miranda told NPR. “I had no idea that I would now have to go to the specifics and defend it before 50 cable channels and have my face spread all over MSNBC news and Twitter.”

Miranda noted on Twitter that she did not have “first hand knowledge” of the incident.