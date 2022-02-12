PAGE SIX:

In a heartbreaking new interview, an attorney for Hurricane Katrina victims who bought defective homes touted by Brad Pitt says they “They believed in [him]. They believed in the dream he sold them.”

He added, “Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises.”

In 2006, Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation set out to build affordable homes for residents of New Orleans’s Lower Ninth Ward who lost everything the previous year in Hurricane Katrina.

But the experimental, environmentally friendly homes turned out to be defective, leaving the residents with mold-infested homes.

Attorney Ron Austin filed a lawsuit on behalf of residents in 2018 and they are still seeking answers from Pitt and his organization.

“They believed in Brad Pitt. They believed in the dream he sold them … Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises… living in rotten houses that should be torn down to the ground and started over,” Austin told Newsnation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Thursday.

