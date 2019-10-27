NEW YORK POST:

The married California Congresswoman under fire for her steamy “throupling” with an aide paid a male staffer she allegedly slept with the highest bonus she doled out to aides working on her campaign, federal documents show.

California Rep. Katie Hill, who is under probe by the House Ethics Committee for the reported affair with the staffer, Graham Kelly, also continued to pay a female campaign worker she and her husband were romantically involved until at least last month.

Kelly, the legislative director in the Democratic Congresswoman’s Washington DC, office, received a $5,100 “2018 election bonus” on April 27, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Kelly was one of only four campaign workers who received bonuses, which started at $2,700. His was the highest.

The openly bisexual Hill admitted last week to an “inappropriate” relationship with the female campaign worker, who allegedly engaged in the three-way affair with Hill and her now estranged husband Kenny Heslep. Hill has said she ended the throuple over the summer.