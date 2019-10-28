NEW YORK POST:

Democratic Rep. Katie Hill signaled that her political career may not be over after announcing her resignation Sunday amid a snowballing sex scandal.

The California congresswoman appeared to assure supporters Sunday night on Twitter that her resignation wasn’t the last they’d hear from her.

“To every girl and woman – to everyone who believes in this fight – this isn’t over,” she wrote on Twitter.

Hill, 32, announced her resignation just hours earlier while under fire for engaging in a “throuple” relationship with a campaign staffer, Morgan Desjardins, 24, while married to her now-estranged husband, Kenny Heslep.

The openly bisexual Democrat also had become the focus of a House Ethics Committee probe over allegations that she carried on a solo affair with her current legislative director, Graham Kelly.

Reports of Hill’s sex life first appeared in the conservative news outlet RedState, which was followed by the Daily Mail publishing a slew of scandalous photos of the congresswoman, including of her with a bong and naked on wife-sharing forums.