The Epoch Times:

Kathy Zhu, the pro-Trump beauty queen who was stripped of her Miss Michigan World America title for various controversial tweets has been appointed a member of the Women for Trump Coalition Advisory Board.

The 20-year-old political science student and president of College Republicans at the University of Michigan was stripped of her crown on July 18.

A week after her dethroning, the “Women for Trump” appointed Zhu as a member of its advisory board.

“Welcome, Kathy Zhu to the Official #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board!” Women for Trump wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.