New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), when challenged on cash bail reform and her refusal to discuss locking up criminals by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) during Tuesday night’s debate, said, “I don’t know why that’s so important to you.”

Zeldin: "This governor still has not talked about locking people committing any crimes."



Hochul: "I don't know why that's so important to you." pic.twitter.com/bczrTZTn3E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2022

“We’re halfway through the debate, and she still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes,” Zeldin said, to which Hochul responded, “Anyone who commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change we made to bail, has consequences. I don’t know why that’s so important to you.”

This comes as Zeldin has dramatically narrowed Hochul’s lead in the closing days of the race — largely on the back of rising crime levels in New York — with RealClearPolitics rating the gubernatorial race in traditionally deep-blue New York as a toss-up.

Challenging Hochul on New York’s crime policies — particularly cash-bail reform, which often permits those arrested for crimes back onto the streets within hours — Zeldin highlighted the recent wave of violent crimes that have taken place in New York City’s subway system.

Hochul has expressed support for the “No bail” law signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), writing in an op-ed, “The reforms were successful,” though noting, “…since the law was passed, we have seen a distressing increase in shootings and homicides.”

