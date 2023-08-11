Kathy Griffin Posts Photo of Jack Smith Holding Donald Trump’s Severed Head

Comedienne Kathy Griffin played into a little 2017 nostalgia this week when she shared a photoshopped image of prosecutor Jack Smith holding a severed head of former President Donald Trump. The image took Griffin’s infamous 2017 photo that featured her holding the bloodied head of the former president and replaced the faces with Jack Smith and a stunned Trump, lending to its more farcical appearance.

Take a look: Jack Smith has brought two indictments against Trump — one for his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the other for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Griffin posted the photo months after she said she has an extreme case of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that arose shortly after her cancelation resulting from her photograph of holding a model of Trump’s bloodied severed head. Griffin revealed her struggle with mental health in an Instagram video in which she used a blurred filter that she said reflected how she feels internally. “I put this effect on because it kind of shows how I’m feeling,” she said in the post. Griffin said she did not know if Instagram would be the appropriate place to bare her thoughts on the matter and decided to share for the good of others.

READ MORE