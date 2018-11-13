THE HILL:

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Monday seconded French President Emmanuel Macron’s sentiments against nationalism, tweeting “Macron is right” on what he said on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Macron heavily criticized “nationalism” in an apparent jab at President Trump during his Armistice Day remarks in Paris on Sunday.

.@EmmanuelMacron is right: “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism..By saying our interests first, who cares about the others, we erase what a nation holds dearest…its moral values.” America was founded as the shining city on the hill. United, we can keep it that way — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 11, 2018

Trump has called himself a “nationalist” multiple times, sparking criticism over the term’s connection to white supremacy and xenophobia. Trump doubled down on the label last week during a press conference when a reporter asked him whether he believes he empowers white nationalists by using the term.

“You know, they have a word,” Trump said at a rally in October. “It sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist. And I say, ‘Really, we’re not supposed to use that word?’ You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. … Use that word.”

Trump has also railed against “globalists,” a term that many right-wing conspiracy theorists use as a veiled reference to Jewish people.

Kasich, one of the president’s sharpest GOP critics, has left the door open to a possible 2020 run against Trump, saying last week that he doesn’t “know” if he’ll run but believes “there is a legitimate chance for a third-party candidate.”