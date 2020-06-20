Breitbart:

Two anti-Trump agitators’ stunt went embarrassingly wrong late Friday night while revving their engines past hundreds of Donald Trump supporters lined up earlier for the president’s Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While attempting to pop a wheelie, a driver and his passenger fell off the back of their ATV, hitting the pavement hard, much to the amusement and concern of Trump-supporting onlookers.

Throughout the evening, motorists in all types of vehicles have been driving by the camped out crowd revving their engines and screaming things like “F**k Donald Trump.”

