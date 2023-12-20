Karine Jean-Pierre says White House WON’T disclose every time Hunter travels with Joe after he was photographed getting off Marine One – even though he wasn’t on the passenger list

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration would not disclose when Hunter Biden traveled with his father on tax payer-funded aircraft like Marine One.Hunter traveled on the presidential helicopter with President Joe Biden from Wilmington, Del., to the White House on Tuesday morning. He was seen exiting the military transport with his son Beau.The White House releases names of staff who travel with the president on Marine One and Air Force One but Jean-Pierre, under questioning from DailyMail.com and Fox News, said the administration wouldn’t release the names of family members.’No,’ she said during her White House press briefing.

