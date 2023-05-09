Title 42, a Trump-era policy that forced asylum seeking migrants to remain in Mexico during the legal process, is expiring this week.

According to some estimates, up to 1 million illegals are at the US-Mexico border waiting to storm the US this week.

More caravans of illegals are also en route to the US.

Most of the illegals are military age males.

Many of the illegal aliens are dangerous murderers and criminals.

Joe Biden is helping the illegals flood the border in an effort to permanently change the demographics of the nation.

Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t even say if the American people will hear from Joe Biden on the border crisis this week.

But don’t worry because Joe Biden has been closely consulting with Kamala Harris.

