Karine Jean-Pierre Says It’s “Entirely Normal” For Joe Biden to Have Notecard with Reporter’s Question Written On It

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday was asked about Joe Biden’s cheat sheet with a reporter’s question written on it during Wednesday’s presser.

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon in the Rose Garden.

Biden took questions from a list of pre-approved reporters.

Joe Biden used a cheat sheet to get through the questions.

Joe Biden had advance knowledge of a Los Angeles Times reporter’s question.

A photo of his cheat sheet reveals he needed help pronouncing the reporter’s last name.

Joe Biden’s cheat sheet had the reporter’s question written on it in bold type.

