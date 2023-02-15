DAILYMAIL.COM

The White House faced more questions about strange flying objects on Tuesday

Jean-Pierre said she had no announcements about Biden addressing the nation

‘There’s no need to panic,’ the press secretary told reporters

President Joe Biden has not addressed the American people about mysterious objects being shot out of the sky because the White House does not want to spark panic. That was the answer given by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday when she was asked why Biden had not made a televised speech on the issue. She said he was taking the matter seriously and was being briefed regularly. ‘And he’s going to continue to do that,’ she told reporters. ‘We are sharing as much information as we can as possible … but we do want to make sure that the American people understand that there’s no need to panic.’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden’s silence on the objects being shot down, saying he didn’t want to panic the American people Critics say it is simply not enough. Republicans and some Democrats say the administration is not being transparent about the sudden spate of objects being shot down over the U.S. Earlier another spokesman admitted that the three most recent airborne craft — shot down days after a Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of South Carolina — could turn out to have a ‘commercial’ or ‘benign’ purpose. Jean-Pierre faced repeated questions about the president’s silence and said she had nothing to say about forthcoming remarks. She defended his handling of the apparent incursions. ‘The president took this action, as I mentioned earlier, because the objects were indeed flying at low, lower elevation, and they were in civilian airspace, and we wanted to make sure that we protected that airspace,’ she said. ‘But again, you know, we want to also make sure that the Americans do not panic during this time.’

Could it be, wondered another reporter, that an 80-year-old president with a history of gaffes was not the right person to deliver sensitive messages like that. ‘I will tell you this,’ said an irritated press secretary, ‘the president is the best communicator that we have at the White House.’

Read More